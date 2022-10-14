10-foot croc caught lounging in Petra Jaya playground drain

KUCHING (Oct 14): Firefighters have captured a 10-foot crocodile that was spotted lounging in a drain by a playground in Taman Serambi, Petra Jaya today.

The Petra Jaya fire station was alerted on the reptile’s presence at 10.16am.

A team dispatched to the scene found the reptile resting in the drain.

“Upon the firefighters’ arrival at the location, the operation commander reported that there was a crocodile in the drain near Taman Serambi’s playground.

“The firefighters then used a rope to tie the crocodile’s mouth to avoid any risk of danger,” said a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson.

After securing the crocodile, Bomba handed it over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

SFC confirmed the length of the reptile and that it was male.

The corporation added the crocodile will be sent to Jong’s Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Siburan.