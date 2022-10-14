342 Indonesians deported via Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Three hundred and forty-two Indonesian illegal immigrants have been deported back to their home country by the State Immigration Department.

Sabah Immigration Director SH Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the illegal immigrants were detained and placed at four Immigration deportation centres in the state for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

They were deported back to Nunukan port in Indonesia from the Tawau port in two stages on Oct 12 and 13.

“The first deportation was carried out on Oct 12 for 135 illegal immigrants from the Tawau Immigration deportation centre and 207 were deported from the Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Sandakan Immigration deportation centres via the Tawau port on Oct 13,” said Sitti Saleha in a statement on Friday.

She said all the detainees went through the Covid-19 health screening process.

Those suspected of having Covid-19 will be isolated to prevent the virus from spreading, in line with the standard operating procedure of the Health Ministry, she said.