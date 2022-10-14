Abdul Karim hopes Sarawak can one day feed the world

KUCHING (Oct 14): Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hopes to see Sarawak produce more food for Sarawakians and other parts of the world to benefit producers and farmers economically.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said he hopes the relevant ministries and agencies, whether at the federal or state level, to embark further on this matter so the state can help the world alleviate food security problems.

“We can see in Thailand and Vietnam – rice-producing countries – where a lot of lands used for rice planting are now being encroached by other forms of development such as housing and what not.

“We are slowly getting into a similar problem as the population (in Sarawak) increases and Malaysia gets more developed,” he told a press conference after officiating the inaugural Engage and Taste (E.A.T) Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

However, Abdul Karim opined Sarawak does not have much problems with food security as it should be able to produce the basic or staple food for its people.

“We have to bear in mind – the problem of food security is affecting not only Sarawak but the world at large. We are quite lucky because we have a small population but a big land mass so we do not really have much problems with food in Sarawak.

“It’s just that probably as people become more affluent, there might be certain other food we are not able to grow so that’s where we import more. But if we look at the basic or staple food such as rice, I believe the state can produce (it). It should not be any problem,” he said.

When asked on the efforts to introduce Sarawak’s indigenous food to the global market, Abdul Karim said it was up to the culinary industry to make it marketable to the world.

“We all know Sarawak has many ethnic groups and every ethnicity has their own niche food linked to them such as ‘roti canai’ for the Indians, ‘umai’ for the Melanaus and so on.

“That’s why we are lucky and blessed to have so many ethnicities. It depends on how those in the culinary industry make these foods marketable to the world – it depends on how we add value to these foods and make them international. The experts like the chefs will know what to do – we have so many (types of) foods,” he said.

Earlier in his opening speech, Abdul Karim pointed out the need to improve the food security situation in Sarawak itself before setting a long-term of being a net food exporter and supplying high quality and luxury specialist food products to the international market.

He noted how ultimately, tackling food security and food waste management issues makes sense for the business and tourism industry.

“A food-secure population eating local products is more prosperous and has more money to spend. Meanwhile, any food and beverage business know food wastage cuts into profits.

“Everything we can do to reduce wastage becomes direct profit for our businesses and the community’s wellbeing – something which benefits everybody and is also in line with the three sets of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) mission, which is SDG 2 zero hunger; 12 sustainable consumption and production patterns; and 13 climate change action. Which this conference is aiming to achieve,” he said.

Abdul Karim said with Unesco’s designating Kuching as ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’, the city will welcome a new generation of tourists to enjoy its food.

“While this increases the potential for tourism and draws more visitors, we also need to do a better job of managing the plentiful natural food products Sarawak is fortunate to celebrate as well as the other resources we already have. To be more effective, we can say Sarawak is the destination for sustainable tourism.

“This would entail improving our food system and culture – both of which will require long-term management,” he said.

The three-day culinary conference is organised by the Kuching Chefs Association and is supported by the ministry and Business Events Sarawak in collaboration with BCCK and professional conference organiser ARC Creators Sdn Bhd.