Abdul Rahman keen on returning to serve Kota Belud voters

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Former Kota Belud Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan wants to return to serve voters in the constituency in order to bring more development for the benefit of the people, including in terms of education, agriculture and oil and gas.

However, the Umno Supreme Council member will leave it to the wisdom of the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership to consider his desire to stand in the constituency again in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Abdul Rahman, who held the seat for two terms since 2008, confirmed that he is among five candidates whose names have been submitted by the Kota Belud Umno Division to the party’s highest leadership for consideration to contest in GE15.

“I’d love to serve Kota Belud again. I still have many plans for Kota Belud. My hashtag is #sambungyangtergendala (continue what has been delayed) and, if given the chance by the party, I wish to return to Kota Belud to offer my services to the people there.

“If the party leadership gives me the opportunity, I will carry the trust well,” Abdul Rahman, who is also the chairman of the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Board of Directors, told reporters after attending the oath-taking and pledge-signing ceremony in conjunction with the orientation week of new UMS students for the 2022/2023 intake here on Friday.