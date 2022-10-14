Allow Sarawak students, workers outside state to become postal voters, EC told

MIRI (Oct 14): The Election Commission (EC) should include Sarawak voters in Peninsular Malaysia as postal voters in the 15th General Election, says president of Persatuan Anak Sarawak Melaka Dato Wan Zain Syed Mohdzar.

This should apply to students in higher learning institutions or workers aged 18 years old and above who are either studying or working in Peninsular Malaysia but are unable to return to the state to cast their votes.

“It should not be confined to Undi18 group but inclusive of those who have been working for a long time or are residing in the peninsula to cast their votes without having to fork out money to buy air tickets to return home,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Wan Zain said it would help to save costs and time for Sarawakian voters who otherwise would have to pay for exorbitant airfares to fulfil their obligation as voters.

“Flight tickets to Sabah and Sarawak are constantly changing, especially if booking is made at the last minute.

“If this group of people are given the opportunity to become early voters just like the security forces and media personnel, it is certain that the voter turnout is high,” he said.

Wan Zain added there are many Sarawakians living and working in Malacca, and students in private and public institutions of higher learning in Peninsular Malaysia who are eligible to vote in GE15.

“If there is no help for them to vote, this will definitely deny them the right to elect a government to govern the country,” he said.

He thus called on the EC to register all these Sarawakians and Sabahans as postal voters to enable them to exercise their democratic right.

Alternatively, the Sarawak government could collaborate with low-cost airlines to offer discounts for the people of Sabah and Sarawak to return to vote, he added.