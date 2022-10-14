Association opens new building in Sibu for young adults with special needs

SIBU (Oct 14): Association of Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS) declared open the new Sheltered Workshop and Vocational Training Building at Jalan Alan for young adults with special needs today.

KTS Group of Companies managing director Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong officiated at the launching.

Speaking at the event, Lau said that the secretary of ACSNS Dr Toh Teck Hock was very convincing when he and ACSNS president Dato Janet Lau talked to him on the project.

“I said putting up a building is easy, but what kind of building you are going to build, what are you going to use it for?

“And of course, Dr Toh at the end of the day, he did very well, he answered and convinced me that he could do it with the team of people with him including Dato Janet,” he enthused.

He thanked the then chief minister and now Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud for approving land for the new building.

Lau also thanked the late chief minister Pehin Sri Tan Sri Adenan Satem for his blessings for the building.

Lau said at the earth-breaking ceremony, Adenan had said that people must constantly help people who are poor and disabled in one way or another.

He said with that in mind, KTS Group had decided to do its part in supporting the project by donating a new building worth RM13 million to the Agape Centre.

He said the centre will focus on extending services and support to young adults with special needs, providing them with the skills necessary to navigate adulthood with more independence.

“For that, KTS and the Sibu community wish to remember Pehin Sri Adenan for his inspiration to help the poor, the less fortunate and children with special needs.

“However, a building is only a building. To make it a real home, we need direct input from the community, we need professionals, volunteers and financing,” he said.

Lau also paid tribute to his late father Dato Sri Lau Hui Kang and Senator Robert Lau’s late father Lau Swee Nguong.

“They exemplify Sibu to the extent how generous Sibu people are, not only in corporate but also in community,” he said.

He said Sibu has the most number of students in independent schools, social activities and all the activities that have been carried out or conducted by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said the late Lau Swee Nguong had never been stingy when it came to donations for the benefit of the community, and did not hesitate to donate RM1.5 million for the Wong Nai Siong Education Foundation.

Lau also implored the local community to extend a helping hand to support the new centre, if possible.

Meanwhile, Dr Toh also urged the community to use the services that the centre provides.

“It is a building for all of us, do come, have coffee, have your car washed, come visit our resource mart. This is a community building,” he said.

He also said that the Sheltered Workshop and Vocational Training Building was made possible as ACSNS dared to dream and was able to find the right people who not only dreamed of it but were also to take action to execute the plan.

Also present at the event were Lau’s wife Datin Wendy Lau, chairman of Sibu Community Services Association cum Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong, and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.