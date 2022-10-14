Barge transporting diesel destroyed in fire

SEMPORNA (Oct 14): A barge transporting diesel was destroyed by fire near Pulau Mabul here on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the incident occurred around 6pm and a distress call was made to the Semporna fire and rescue station at 6.20pm.

Three teams were deployed to the location and managed to control the blaze by 8pm.

Investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

No untoward incident was reported while total loss is under investigation, said the spokesperson.