BLD employees receive long service award from KTS Group of Companies

SIBU (Oct 14): A total of 105 employees of Bintulu Lumber Development (BLD) Sdn Bhd received their Long Service Award from KTS Group of Companies at Kingwood Hotel on Thursday night.

The presentation was in conjunction with KTS 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Speaking at the event, KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau thanked all the employees who had worked very hard to enable the company to continue to grow until today.

According to him, BLD started in the early 1980s and was the first company in Sarawak that was able to successfully transform from a timber company to an oil palm plantation company.

He said that during that time, no timber company or private sector in Sarawak wanted to venture in oil palm plantation as it was deemed as not a good business at that time.

“We were the early bird as an oil palm plantation company in Sarawak and also one of the successful oil palm plantation companies in Sarawak,” he said.

Among the programmes that took place during the event was live band performance, presentations from the staff, lucky draws and games.

Also present at the event was his wife Datin Wendy Lau, KTS group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming; BLD directors; Wan Abdillah Wan Hamid and Adeline Lau; BLD project manager Gerald Chang;

BLD financial controller Seng Cheak Chai, and BLD general operations manager Jeannie Lau.