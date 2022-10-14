DAP confirms Mordi Bimol to defend Mas Gading seat

KUCHING (Oct 14): Mas Gading incumbent Mordi Bimol will defend the seat for the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

This was confirmed by DAP Sarawak organising secretary and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong today.

“He will defend,” Yong told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp.

This followed unanswered attempts to get word from Mordi himself about his candidacy.

In 2018, Mordi sprung a huge surprise in Mas Gading when he sent Barisan Nasional (BN) heavyweight Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek packing.

The former Utusan Borneo reporter defeated Nogeh, who was Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries, by a 3,024-vote majority.

The then state DAP Youth chief garnered 12,771 votes against Nogeh’s 9,747 votes.

For the upcoming parliamentary election, Mordi is expected to face at least two opponents from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

GPS component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has named businessman Lidang Disen, 47, as its choice to stand in Mas Gading, while PBK has said it would field activist and businessman Sim Min Leong, 43.