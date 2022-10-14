Dr Mahathir claims Umno recycling old playbook for low voter turnout

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has drawn parallels between the coming monsoon national polls and the past general election in 2018, which was held on a week day.

The chairman of Opposition party Pejuang accused the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition of deliberately dissolving Parliament on October 10 so as to force an election during the rainy season in hopes of a low voter turnout that would work in its favour.

He claimed this strategy is not much different from the one it employed in GE14, when the polling date was set on a Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, their strategy failed in 2018 when Malaysians rose together and ensured that the percentage of voters was high. This has ensured the overthrow of the kleptocracy.

“This time, with the election being held during the monsoon season, they are again hoping for a low voter turnout and thus succeed in ensuring that the kleptocrats are back in power,” he tweeted in Malay last night.

The Langkawi incumbent MP said a high voter turnout for GE15 is key to keeping such politicians from returning to power.

“I am sure Malaysians do not want kleptocrats to rule again. The people will be able to block the return of the kleptocrats by voting en masse,” he added.

Dr Mahathir announced his intention to defend his Langkawi seat a day after Parliament was dissolved.

The Election Commission will meet on October 20 to decide the nomination and polling dates for GE15.

BN has been adamant on holding elections this year. Other parties including the federal Opposition and those that had been co-ruling like Bersatu and PAS, are against it, citing flood and health risks during the monsoon season and the current economic situation. — Malay Mail