E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference debuts series of talks

KUCHING (Oct 14): E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 has kicked off with a series of talks on sustainability, food waste and cultural heritage in Malaysia.

Designated as the first speaker at the event’s day one today, academician Irine Runnie Henry Ginjom during her presentation for “The Future of Food Security”, pointed out concerns on food wastage where there is an urgent need to ramp up research to manage and improve food waste management.

She also highlighted the need to step up efforts in promoting a healthier dietary lifestyle among Malaysians, which not only improve physical health but also help reduce food wastage.

PHUTURE Foods co-founder cum chief marketing officer, Anabelle Co-Martinent who was next in line for her presentation on “Planet Positive Future”, noted that the growth and demand for healthy eating has grown tremendously over the years due to cultural awareness of nutrition.

Anabelle believed that the plant-based healthy eating trend would open new market opportunities and with innovative advancement of the industry, she deemed it as a way to promote sustainability by reducing meat consumption.

Next on the list was Langit co-founder cum chief marketing officer, Melisa Lim.

Having worked with a number of rural farmers from Sabah and Sarawak, Melisa emphasised the need for a support system for this group, along with the tools and resources that they need.

“Some of the major challenges faced by rural farmers in the two states were limited market access, fluctuation of prices, fragmented supply chain and access roads,” she said, citing Long Semado, a rural settlement in the Lawas division as an example of lack of accessibility.

The first panel discussion of E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference entitled “The Food Catastrophe: Rising of Food Insecurity in 2022”, meanwhile featured four young entrepreneurs who discussed the threat of food security due to global prevalence of rising food prices.

The panelists for this session were Bantu Heroes founder Anas Amdan; BoomGrow New Ventures manager Logeetha Balakrishnan; Airgro co-founder Kenneth Chai and Langit co-founder cum chief marketing officer, Melisa Lim.

The next session “Reimagining the Sarawak Identity through Food” featured Sarawak Coffee Culture research network founder Raine Melissa Riman; co-founder of Cheese Magazine Dr Anna Sulan Masing; chairman of Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak (CHASS) Datin Dona Drury Wee.

In this session, Donna highlighted the importance of preserving the culinary history of Sarawak essential ingredients as it plays a vital role in modern food scene and culinary innovations, and also in its effort to advocate Kuching’s status as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) creative city of gastronomy.

The first day event was concluded with a presentation on food waste by Global Manager of The PLEDGE™ Marco Sandri.

In his presentation, Marco gave the audience an insight into the different aspects of the food industry that are often overlooked.

“Statistically, around 1.3 billion of food annually ends their journey in landfills, contributing to climate change and social issues according to BBC Earth, 2022,” he pointed out during his presentation on “The Race to Zero Waste”.

He believed that the food industry plays a significant role in redefining the future of food waste management, food security and equity.

The day ended with a networking session for food professionals, technologists and aspiring food specialists, moderated by BFM broadcast journalist Freda Liu.

E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022 was launched by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Borneo Post is the official media partner for E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022.