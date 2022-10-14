EAT Conference: Up efforts to promote healthy diets to enhance food security, says lecturer

KUCHING (Oct 14): There is a need to step up efforts to promote healthy diets among Malaysians as a way to enhance food security, said an academician Dr Irine Runnie Henry Ginjom.

Irene, a senior lecturer from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, said the practice will prevent food wastage, thus safeguarding food sufficiency.

“Possible solutions that we as individuals can be part of, is to change our diet. By adopting a healthier and sustainable diet, we can ensure that healthy food is accessible for all,” she said in her keynote address entitled ‘The Future of Food Security in 2022’ at the EAT Conference here today.

Noting that Malaysian households produced 44.5 per cent of food wastage daily, she stressed there is an urgent need to beef up research to enhance food waste management.

“For example, durian, you only consume 20 per cent and the rest you throw away. But those parts are still edible.

“The unavoidable waste can be turned into compost which can be used as fertiliser.

“If we continue the way we consume and produce food, we will face food insufficiency. It is estimated that only 50 per cent of humans can have access to food by 2050,” she added.

She also noted Sarawak’s rice production has declined over the years despite the country’s improved rank in the 2021 Global Food Security Index (GFSI).

“Out of over 100 countries, Malaysia is at 41. Not too bad, but is that the real story?

“Sarawak only produced 38 per cent of rice in 2021 and this is not enough. But I believe there’s room for improvement,” she said, adding that the decline in rice production was due to the country’s growing reliance on imported rice.

Pointing out that the compounding effect of climate change increases the risk, she urged the government to work with local producers and food security advocates to ensure the country’s food security.