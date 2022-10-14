Family of seven in Bekenu evacuates house due to soil erosion

MIRI (Oct 14): A family of seven in Kampung Terahad, Bekenu had to evacuate their house after soil erosion in front of their house almost caused it to cave in.

According to Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri, the soil movement started on Monday and deteriorated due to the rainy spell before collapsing at dawn on Thursday.

“Four APM personnel were deployed to the scene after the operations centre received a call at 11.10pm on Thursday night.

“They found the house not safe to be occupied due to cracks on the wall and the victims are now temporarily putting up in a hut near the house,” Mirwan said in a statement today.

He said there was a risk of further soil erosion there if the rain continues.

No injuries were reported.

“However, we advised the family to be on high alert and evacuate if there are any signs of danger,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwan said 28 flood victims in Sibuti had been evacuated to the temporary flood relief centre in Bekenu Community Hall as of 7am on Friday.