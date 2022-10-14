Fire at Sibu’s Jalan Tong Sang leaves 25 homeless (Video)

SIBU (Oct 14): A row of six wooden houses at Jalan Tong Sang went up in smoke this morning, rendering 25 residents homeless.

Five of the decades-old houses were occupied by seven families, while another was unoccupied.

An elderly woman, who lived alone in one of the gutted houses, sustained a burn wound in her bid to escape the fire.

The woman was seen carrying a big black bag weighing about 50kg, but could not exit the house as the entrance was locked.

Fortunately, a man, identified only as Nyambang, managed to help pull her to safety.

The fire is believed to have started from a corner unit before gradually spreading and engulfing the entire row.

The heat from the fire was so intense that it caused the aluminium glass windows of nearby shophouses to shatter.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said a distress call was received around 9.30am.

“Several firefighters from the Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control,” said the statement.

All the victims have moved in temporarily with their relatives.

APM added aid would be distributed to the victims shortly after all the arrangements have been made.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.