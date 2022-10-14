First shopping mall in Sabah launched own mobile app

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Suria Sabah Shopping Mall has launched a mobile app, offering great convenience, exciting rewards and exclusive privileges to shoppers and visitors.

The new app features latest news and happenings in the mall, an easy-to-use mall directory, and exclusive discounts or benefits from participating shops – all at one’s fingertips.

The best of all, shoppers could earn Reward Points on their purchases and redeem exclusive, limited edition merchandise and many other rewards. Terms and exclusions apply, and shoppers must submit eligible receipts on the same day as they made their purchase.

Their first batch of merchandise is the signature ‘black and magenta series’ that consists of backpack, umbrella, shopping bags, vacuum flask, manicure set, and many more.

What’s more, Suria Sabah has also collaborated with two of their tenants: Trusted Sharks for an exclusive tee with unique ‘black and magenta’ featuring native elements, and Eco Genesis Inc. for a thyme & peppermint all-purpose sanitizer.

It was noted that this is just the first collection and there will be many more kinds of rewards to come for shoppers to redeem.

All users who downloaded the app during the launch period will receive free 100 Reward Points and a one-time free parking voucher, available while stocks last.

Suria Sabah Mobile App is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SuriaSabah