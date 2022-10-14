GE15: Miri traders want political stability to spur economic recovery, BKSS extension

MIRI (Oct 14): Traders here want their next federal government to be politically stable so that the economy can begin to recover and development as well as the welfare of the people can be guaranteed.

Muhd Muai, a fruit seller at Tamu Muhibbah, said any form on instability in the government will surely affect the nation’s economy.

“The global economy has been severely affected since the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore, it is important for us to maintain political stability so that all plans for economic recovery can run smoothly as planned,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said small-time traders like him also want to play their part in contributing to the economic development of the nation and the state.

He hopes the new federal government, to be formed after the 15th general election, will not disappoint the people.

“As a small-scale fruit farmer, the operating costs now have increased. Without government subsidies, we would have to spend more on pesticides and fertilisers.

“I hope that the future government will be able to support the agriculture sector and come out with a comprehensive approach to boost the economy,” he added.

A vegetable hawker from the Permyjaya, Catherine Ramih, said she has been selling vegetables for 30 years as her main source of income.

“With the current uncertain economic situation, life is very hard and it is not easy for us to generate income like before. The price of vegetables in the market is also unstable. You can no longer get vegetables for RM1,” she said.

She added that the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) aid that she had received had been used up as business capital in order for her to have a consistent supply of vegetables from her suppliers.

She hoped the next federal government would provide assistance similar to BKSS and this would be of great help to traders like her.

Another trader, Chin Toh Poh, hopes the government will continue to provide economic growth and sustainability for its people.

“Life is very hard now; the government should place the people’s welfare as a priority concern,” he said.

Chin also said the BKSS aid had helped ease his burden, and echoed Catherine’s view that similar aid should be extended by whoever forms the next federal government.