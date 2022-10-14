I remember what you did in December 2018, Zahid tells ex-Umno MPs who joined Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today threw shade on the 10 incumbent MPs who left the Malay nationalist party four years ago, purportedly due to his inability to lead after the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s Election 2018 defeat.

Taking to Facebook today, he took a jab at the 10 whom he did not name and reminded them of the reason they had given for their exit back then, that Umno was “directionless”.

“Ironically, a few years later they were among those most upset when Umno asked for GE15 to be held after the Emergency proclamation ended on August 1, 2021.

“Actually, they should support it because Umno had proven its direction in the Melaka and Johor state elections and has shown a clear direction for GE15,” the incumbent Bagan Datuk MP said.

“Which is to form a Barisan Nasional (BN) dominant government to ensure the country’s stability and prosperity,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid described the events as “factual” lessons to be learnt after the “darkest” days the country faced on May 9, 2018.

While the Umno leader did not name anyone, he included a Malaysiakini news report dated December 14, 2018 in Malay that featured incumbent Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and a quote warning that 10 more would exit Umno if Ahmad Zahid did not resign from his post.

Hamzah was among the 10 MPs who subsequently ditched Umno and later joined its splinter party Bersatu.

The other nine were incumbent Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, incumbent Mersing MP Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, incumbent Tasik Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, incumbent Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh and incumbent Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz.

Parliament was dissolved on October 10, paving the way for a general election to be called within 60 days.

The Election Commission will meet on October 20 to decide the dates. — Malay Mail