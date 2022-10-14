Inspired by Adenan, KTS Group funds new Agape Centre building in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 14): The KTS Group has donated a new building worth RM13 million to the Agape Centre here.

Its managing director, Dato Henry Lau, credited former Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, with inspiring KTS Group to support the centre.

“With this project, as shared by his wife (Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu) at the launch some years back, he had said that we must constantly help people who are poor and disabled in one way or another.

“With that in mind, the KTS Group has decided to do its part in supporting this (initiative), especially for the community of Sibu where we first started, by donating a new building worth RM13 million to the Agape Centre,” he said in a message in conjunction with the opening of the new building today.

He said the centre would focus on extending services and support to young adults with special needs, who make up around five per cent of the local community.

It is equipped with facilities that provide special needs young adults with a workplace and independent living training meant to equip them with the skills necessary to navigate adulthood with more independence, he said.

“For that, KTS and the Sibu community wish to remember Pehin Sri Adenan for his inspiration to help the poor, the less-fortunate and children with special needs.

“However, a building is only a building. To make it a real home, we need direct input from the community; we need professionals, volunteers, and financing.

“On this note, I wish to thank Dato Janet Lau Ung Hie, president of the Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS), Dr Toh Teck Hock, the secretary, and all ACSNS committee for seeing the project through,” said Lau.

He also pointed out Agape Centre as being well-known in Sarawak as a place of support for families and children with special needs.

In this regard, he thanked the medical and education professionals, as well as the volunteers and community leaders who had been involved with Agape through the years.

“It is through your collective contributions that we have been able to serve and support the needs of our special needs young people in the local community,” he said.

Lau then stressed about every child and life being ‘precious’.

“As the march of time is inevitable, the wish of any parent or caretaker is for their children or loved ones to be able to live long, happy, and fulfilling lives when they leave our nests.

“To achieve this, we put in an unparalleled amount of effort into equipping our children and charges with the necessary life skills that they need to thrive independently in adulthood. We do this because we all inherently know that having the ability to not rely completely on others is the true definition of freedom, as it allows us to pursue our own individual happiness,” he said.

Lau, however, acknowledged that this was ‘easier said than done’.

“For those with special needs, this independence can be especially hard to achieve as we live in a world that is not accommodating to them. As such, we often take for granted how necessary it is for special needs individuals to live an independent life.

“This is the harsh reality of our society, but we cannot be complacent with this fact as we must always strive to do better in order to build a better world for all of us.”

Adding on, Lau said as a businessman, he also believed in investing in projects of value and as such, he regarded the Agape project as one where he saw immense value not only to special needs adults, but to the wider local community and the whole of Sarawak.

“It is through continued support for establishments such as the Agape Centre that look out for the social welfare of our underserved community members that we are able to make Sibu a town that is attractive to live, work, and invest in.

“We at KTS will strive to continue our support for the Agape Centre, but we also implore those in our local community to extend a helping hand if possible. After all, it takes a village to build a home,” Lau pointed out.