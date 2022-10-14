Kelvin Yii presents infrastructure development funds to SK Kenyalang

KUCHING (Oct 14): Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii on Wednesday handed over allocations worth RM122,600 to SK Kenyalang.

The allocations are for the renovation and upgrade of the school’s basketball court and also for the construction of awning outside the administration office and staff’s room.

The basketball court at the Kenyalang primary school is very old, with many uneven severe cracks in the court’s surface putting the safety of pupils and staff at risk, said Yii in a press statement.

“In addition, my constituency office has also allocated funds to build an awning adjoining the school’s administrative office and staffroom for the convenience of the school management and pupils,” he said, adding that the canopy awning area could be utilised as a waiting area for pupils.

He said upon work completion of the awning, parents can drive through and pick their children at the designated waiting area.

At the same time, he said he had also allocated RM23,000 for the school to restore and replace the old floor of the conference room, with another RM40,000 to improve the quality of its infrastructure.

“The windows and doors at the staffroom have been severely damaged by termites, and most of the fire extinguishers in the school building are not in working order.

“New fire extinguishers are in urgent need,” he stressed, adding that the school’s expenditure has been increasing each year.

“This school only has its parent-teacher association, without the support of a school board, hence, limiting their ability to raise funds for its upgrading.

“In my service for my constituency, I have noticed that such schools that are in dire need of facility improvement have long been neglected. Through my constituency allocations, I will do my best to ensure that the needs of those schools are met so that the pupils can learn in a good and safe environment,” he said.

Also present was Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.