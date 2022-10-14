Khairy preparing health-related proposals for BN manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he is preparing several health-related proposals for Barisan Nasional (BN) consideration to be included in the party’s manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said it included the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022, and the proposals would be submitted to Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for further action.

“I have made some suggestions as Health Minister, including the bill in question,” he told a press conference after the Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) Trial Connect 2022 opening ceremony today.

Khairy said this when asked if the generational end game (GEG) anti-smoking Bill will be part of BN’s manifesto in GE15.

When asked to elaborate on the other health aspects expected to be included in the manifesto, he said: “Wait and see, but I am preparing (the proposal) and it is almost ready.”

On Oct 12, Khairy said he would continue supporting the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022 regardless of his position after GE15. — Bernama