JOHOR BAHRU (Oct 14): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has launched the new logo marking on Malaysian products which will be enforced starting Nov 1.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the improvement of the logo was in line with the ministry’s desire to see more locally produced products recognised and known domestically and internationally.

The improvement includes the expansion of the logo category to Malaysian Products, Malaysian Made and Malaysian Design, which aims to give more companies the opportunity to apply for and get recognition for the logo marking.

“The Made in Malaysia Logo marking provides added value and quality assurance to a locally produced product as it would need to go through an application procedure and is not given easily.

“This also indirectly creates demand for the main raw materials produced in the country and further increases the cash flow in the domestic economy,” he said when launching the Malaysian Goods Carnival (KBM) at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

Nanta said the ministry aims for more quality local products or goods to be produced in order to end dependence on foreign products as well as reduce the influx of imported goods.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry is targeting a sales value of RM3.28 billion through the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) this year. – Bernama