Kuching labourer fined for damaging relative’s car

KUCHING (Oct 14): A labourer was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to breaking the rear windscreen and left window of a car belonging to his 51-year-old relative.

Tam Ah Kim, 46, entered the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi for a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Tam committed mischief by breaking the victim’s car rear windscreen and the left window at a house compound in Batu Kawa, Desa Wira here around 7.45pm on Oct 8 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s wife saw Tam breaking the rear windscreen and left window of the car which was parked outside the house fence.

She then informed her husband of the incident, and he subsequently lodged a police report.

Tam was arrested on Oct 11 at a construction site where he was working.

The investigation of the case revealed that the victim had suffered loss amounting to approximately RM1,000.

It is understood that Tam acted in such a way because he was upset with his relative (victim) for applying black magic on him, which had caused him pain on his body.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Tam was unrepresented.