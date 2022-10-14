Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022 to host over 6,000 participants in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): This year’s ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’, taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today, is expecting 6,200 participants, mostly university students.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, also the event’s organising chairman, said the previous edition recorded over 16,000 participants but for this year, its organisation had to be scaled down to be in compliance with the rules and regulations set for the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“The purpose of organising this ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’ programme is to foster a closer relationship between Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia, and the leaders of the Sarawak government and other government officials,” he told reporters when met after inspecting the preparations today.

Fadillah said the one-day programme would commence with an exhibition in the morning highlighting the developments happening in Sarawak, as well as creating awareness among the students of the state’s ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

In relation to this, he expressed hope that the students could equip themselves with the necessary skill sets and knowledge to fulfil the development needs of the state upon their graduation.

“At the same time, we want to showcase the infrastructure programmes in Sarawak and for the event to also serve as an avenue for the public and private sectors to inform students about the vacancies available,” he said, adding that the ‘Lan Berambeh’ programme would have 28 booths run by representatives of various agencies and companies.

In the afternoon, Fadillah said there would be a forum where the panellists would speak about the development activities in Sarawak, and this would include a sharing session with senior officials from the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

After that, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would lead a townhall session with the participants, he added.

“This dialogue enables the students to directly voice out their concerns to the Premier.”

Fadillah then highlighted the ‘Graduates Returning to Sarawak Initiative’ as one achievement of a past townhall session, where the state government would grant RM600 to Sarawakian university students to reimburse the purchase of the flight tickets for their trips home from other states,” he said.

The one-day programme would conclude with a dinner at Mitec, which Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to attend.