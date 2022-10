MetMalaysia: Warning of bad weather in eight states including S’wak

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning in eight states that is expected to cause heavy rain and strong winds until 7pm.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that heavy rain is expected throughout Negri Sembilan and Terengganu.

A similar warning was also issued for several areas in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, Bera and Rompin); Perak (Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang); Selangor (Hulu Langat); Johor (Segamat, Kluang and Mersing); and Sarawak (Bau, Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Asajaya). – Bernama