Nature’s fury rips off rooftops, covered walkway in Miri

MIRI (Oct 14): Nature’s fury struck Miri on Thursday, ripping off rooftops from houses in Tudan and uprooting a covered walkway in SK Merbau in Permyjaya.

Utility poles and trees around Miri had also been uprooted by the strong wind.

The rooftops of four houses at Lorong Melor 1A, Kampung Tudan Phase 1 were either destroyed or damaged while the roof of a covered walkway leading to SK Merbau in Permyjaya was dislodged due to the strong winds.

In a viral video on social media showed the roof of the covered walkway being dislodged by the wind. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The school’s management issued a statement where they informed the incident only involved damages to the walkway and reassured parents it would be safe to send their children to school today.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin also visited the school on Friday morning to check on the damages and action to be taken.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri said they received an emergency call at 1.12am today regarding an incident in Tudan and a team was immediately despatched to the scene.

“The caller said he first heard a loud bang and later found the parking shed had collapsed onto two vehicles.

“A nearby house had their roof 100 per cent ripped off, leaving two of its occupants to temporarily stay in a neighbor’s house while another house’s roof was 40 per cent ripped off in Tudan,” Mirwan said in a statement.

He also advised Miri folk to always be careful and alert during the current rainy season and strong winds.