One killed, one injured in Sarikei motorcycle accident

SARIKEI (Oct 14): A motorcyclist was killed while another was seriously injured in an accident involving two motorcycles near Sungai Nyelong Bridge along Sarikei/Pasi Road today.

According to a statement released by Sarikei District Civil Defence Department (APM), one of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who came in an ambulance.

The body of the deceased had been handed over to the police and was later sent to Sarikei Hospital’s mortuary, while the other motorcyclist who suffered broken left wrist and left leg had been taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Sarikei Hospital for treatment.

“Responding to a distress call received at 12.36pm, we dispatched a team of five men to the scene,” said Sarikei District APM Officer, Shahrol Azizi Zaidi.

The injured motorcyclist is identified as Ranggau Padang from Rumah Jenny, KJD Road in Julau, while the deceased has yet to be identified as the case is being investigated, he added.