Raja of Perlis consents to dissolution of state assembly

KANGAR (Oct 14): Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man announced the dissolution of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, effective today.

Azlan said the dissolution of the state assembly had received the consent of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail to allow the state election to be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said that he and state assembly speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari were granted an audience with the Raja of Perlis at the Galeri Diraja Arau at 3 pm yesterday to seek consent for the dissolution of the state assembly.

“Alhamdulillah, His Royal Highness has given his consent and the date of dissolution of the state assembly, effective today,” he said in a press conference at his office here today.

Azlan said the Raja of Perlis had also signed the declaration of the dissolution of the Perlis State Assembly effective today.

“Hence, the state election will be held simultaneously with GE15 and we will hand over all matters to the Election Commission (EC) for the next step,” he said.

Perlis has 15 state seats. Before the dissolution of the 14th state assembly, 10 seats were represented by Barisan Nasional (BN), three by PKR and two by PAS.

In terms of parliamentary seats, Perlis has three seats. The incumbents of the Arau and Padang Besar seats are Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin of BN respectively, while the Kangar parliamentary seat is held by Noor Amin Ahmad (PKR). — Bernama