Report: Two incumbent MPs who hopped parties confident of winning back seats in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): At least two incumbent MPs who switched parties mid-term after winning in the 14th general election told Utusan Malaysia today they were confident of being re-elected to office in the coming general election.

Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali won the Bagan Serai seat under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in GE14.

He was also the first MP to switch over to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after BN was defeated in GE14.

“I personally do not have any problem with defending the Bagan Serai seat as I have been fulfilling my responsibility as the MP and provided services to my constituents in terms of welfare, health, emergency cases and so on,” he told the newspaper.

He believes his constituents will judge him based on his service and not what party he is in.

He added that the feedback he has received so far has been positive and his constituents have been supportive, though he also said “we won’t know for sure until polling day”.

Dr Noor Azmi also said he has told Bersatu of his intention to defend Bagan Serai though no decision has been made yet.

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, who also left Umno to join Bersatu mid-term, expressed similar views.

“Voters now look at the service of their elected representative and not the party, they will vote for those who serve the constituency and do their work, that is more important,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

He said based on the GE14 results, Umno can be defeated if the votes for PAS and Bersatu are combined for this election. The two parties are part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“It brings the total votes for Perikatan Nasionalto more than 28,000 as compared to Umno which only got around 26,000,” he was quoted saying.

Dr Noor Azmi and Rosol were among the 39 MPs who had switched parties after Election 2018.

Parliament was dissolved on October 10.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on October 20 to decide on nomination and polling dates.

Speculation has been rife that GE15 will be held in early November to avoid the heavy rains and potential floods caused by the annual monsoon. — Malay Mail