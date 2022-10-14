Sabah records 165 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Covid-19 infections in Sabah today increased to 165 cases from 124 yesterday.

According to the state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the increase was due to more test samples received as well as higher positivity rate.

“Today 2,155 test samples were received with a positivity rate of 7.67 per cent,” he said.

Masidi added that eight districts recorded cases in the double digits namely Kota Kinabalu 33, Sandakan 16, Kota Marudu 14, Tuaran 14, Penampang 13, Lahad Datu 11, Papar 11 and Tawau 10.

Of the 165 cases today, there were one each in category 3 and 4 while the rest are in categories 1 and 2.