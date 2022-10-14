Sibu marine police arrest driver, seize 500 litres of diesel

SIBU (Oct 14): The Sibu Marine Police Region 5 seized 500 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM51,075 during Ops Contraband at Jalan Teng Chin Hua here on Oct 12.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, a 41-year-old man was also detained during the 7am operation.

“A check of the van found the suspect carrying 500 litres of diesel stored in a tank kept at the rear of the vehicle,” he said.

Zulkipli said he also failed to produce documents or permits from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for possession of the items.

“The case has been handed over to KPDNHEP for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.