Sibu’s Agape Centre’s new building gives trainees living skills, training for employment

SIBU (Oct 14): The Agape Centre’s new RM13 million building extension, which is fully sponsored by KTS-BLD Foundation, is set to be officially opened today.

It will enable charitable bodies like, the Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS) and Methodist Care Centre (MCC), to continue with their noble efforts to support special needs people in the central region.

Located on 2.17 acres at Jalan Alan, construction on the new building commenced in March 2019 and was completed in May last year. ACSNS moved into the new building in October last year followed by MCC about a month later.

ACSNS and MCC are providing employment training programmes for young adults with special needs at the new building.

ACSNS administrative manager, Hyacintha Wong, said the building incorporated a multipurpose concept to cater for the needs of their trainees, who are mostly young adults who had completed their secondary education.

“This new place provides a sheltered working environment because we want to make them feel safe, happy and secure to work and train here. We want them to be able to get along with their teachers and mentors throughout their training,” she said.

Agape Hostel

Agape Hostel, an ACSNS employment training programme, is designed to expose trainees to a real work environment and teaches them how to get a job.

The hostel, which has seven rooms including two dormitories, was completed and furnished in December last year.

The rooms located at the second floor of the three-storey building are equipped with facilities for wheelchair-bound individuals.

Wong said the operation of the hostel is run by the trainees, including the maintenance and hygiene of beddings and hostel rooms.

“What we do is we teach and guide them for example how to make the bed, do the laundry, iron the bed linens and how to properly install bedding just like in a real hotel setting. This is housekeeping skills. Just like at home we make our own bed, here we are also teaching them self-living skills,” she said.

She added the hostel is open for booking by members of the public.

“The concept is like in a longhouse setting where guests or visitors can interact freely with each other and most importantly our trainees can get the chance to mingle with the guests.”

For the dormitory, the rate is RM20 per bed per night. It is available in a 12-bed or eight-bed dormitory room configuration.

For a family room, the charge is RM89 per night, a double room is RM69 per night and a twin sharing room at RM69 per night.

ACSNS also welcomes long-term stays subject to room availability. For room reservation, contact ACSNS on 084-217911 or email acsnsibu2021@gmail.com

Provided with the hostel is a kitchen, dining area, toilets and showers as well as balcony and lounge areas.

Resource mart

Wong said the resource mart located at the ground floor of the building is where they sell items such as books, therapy tools and other educational items that can help parents or families of children with special needs.

The mart, which incorporates a convenient store concept, also provides a platform for ACSNS trainees to sell their handicrafts.

“Parents or families of special needs individuals are encouraged by their speech, occupational and physical therapists to come here to find items that can help them in a domestic setting.

“It is also where we display customised wooden chairs made by ACSNS for children with cerebral palsy. The item is sold at a very affordable price,” she said.

Next to the resource mart is a laundrette where the hostel programme trainees will sort, wash, dry, iron and fold bed sheets and linens.

“We have a plan to open a drop-off laundry service in the near future. The public can drop their laundry here and we can service them for a fee,” she said.

Living independently

Wong said located at the back of the building is a recycling unit where recyclable items such as plastic, paper, glass and aluminium cans will be sorted by their trainees.

“Trainees who completed their training here either will be enlisted into our sheltered workshop or a job-coach programme under the Welfare Department. They must go out and find employment outside. We send them to look for employment outside with supervision from our teachers from time to time.

“MCC has done that, but of course we must give them proper training. We also need to build close rapport with potential employers and only then the employers will be willing to hire them.

“One of the former trainees is now working at a coffee shop. Just like a normal adult, he earns his salary and lives on his own. It is good because this is a success story that we want to see,” she said.

There are 20 ACSNS staff including supervisors who are trained and have more than five years of experience in special education at the new building.

Learning from experience

Cynthia Cathrina Joseph is one of them. She has four young adult trainees under her supervision.

Three of her students were diagnosed with autism and the other has Down syndrome.

The Iban lass studied nursing before she took up the job at ACSNS in 2017.

Cynthia has five years of experience handling special needs children as young as six months.

“The first time I received the task to handle young adults about a year ago, it is very hard to say because every job has its own challenges. I did not know what to do especially when they had their meltdowns. There was a time when one of my students smacked the table and raised his voice at me.

“I asked other teachers to help to calm down the student. Like people said experience is the best teacher and from that I learned how to handle them,” she said.

Cynthia enjoys her task.

“Teaching them a very simple task like sweeping the floor and making the beds is not a breeze.

“It is not just by telling them to sweep the floor and then they will do it. We have to demonstrate to them as well because we cannot expect them to have the ability to think the way normal adults do,” she said.

Sheltered workshop

Under MCC’s Sheltered Workshop programme, young adults are trained to do various works such as packaging of spices, working in the kitchen and cafeteria and car washing.

According to MCC chairman Soon Kong Tiong the spacious working environment at the new building had given the trainees comfort to practice their skills.

“They are given training without any specific timeframe. As long as they want to come, we will train them. They need a long time to understand and do a simple task. That is why we need extra efforts to guide and train them,” he explained.

Soon said MCC has 23 supervisors who are committed to train and provide guidance to 80 adult trainees at the centre.

“We divide them into part-time and full-time groups. This is due to transportation problems.

“They are given an allowance throughout their training. Most of them want to be here because this is the place where they can meet their friends and they feel comfortable with this type of working environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC supervisor Wong Kee Wei said lack of manpower was the main challenge for MCC.

“We need more supervisors who are committed to guide and care for these special adults who have their own character, strengths and weaknesses,” she said.

Finding success

One of MCC’s trainees at the new building is Rudy John, 35, who commutes daily on a motorcycle from Sibu Jaya with his younger sister.

His daily task is to weigh and pack spices and salt for a local company engaged by MCC.

Rudy, who did not finish his school, is happy to be with his friends at the centre.

Rudy’s friend Amy Ting, 28, enjoys cooking at MCC kitchen for her fellow trainees.

Ting has been undergoing skills training at MCC for the past eight years after leaving secondary school.

Another trainee, Welson, 22, prefers making drinks than packing spices and salt.

He previously worked in the packaging department but later on switched to help running MCC’s café operation.

Welson also makes delicious burgers.