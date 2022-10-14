Tiang: 3,506 Rumah Spektra Permata to be built in Sarawak during 12MP

SIBU (Oct 14): A total of 3,506 housing units under Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) scheme will be built in Sarawak during the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) period.

In disclosing this, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said of the total, 890 units have been completed and some are still under construction.

“The number will increase when another 665 RSP houses will be built in future projects.

“The Sarawak government is committed to helping low-income families own affordable homes through the Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) under the RSP.

“During the 12MP period which starts from 2021-2025, the government aims to build affordable housing units (3,506 housing units) with a selling price from RM90,000 to RM160,000,” he said when launching the Sibu Property Roadshow 2022 at Wisma Sanyan today.

The roadshow is organised by the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Sibu and takes place from Oct 14 to 16.

Under the RSP, the Sarawak government will provide house buyers with financial assistance through Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd in the form of loans.

In addition, the RSP is also aimed at enabling the low-income group, especially those from rural areas, to own houses through the Land and Survey Department’s Resettlement Scheme (JTS), Tiang explained.

“Houses under the RSP will be built and completed within 10 months at an estimated cost of RM90,000 to RM160,000 not including the JTS land premium,” said the Pelawan assemblyman.

He also said many housing facilities initiatives, house deposit assistance, and house rental assistance have been introduced to help the low-income earners.

“Sarawak is very fortunate to have visionary leaders like our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who has concern for the people.

“He has stated many times that his hope is that every resident in Sarawak is able to own a house,” he said.

Therefore, Tiang assured that he would continue to study various ways for the people not only to own a house but also to have a liveable environment.

“As the Deputy Minister of Housing, I will continue to bring some very constructive suggestions and opinions from Sheda to further stimulate the housing development industry, especially affordable housing,” he said.

Also present were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, Sheda Sibu chairman Cecil Lau and the managing committee chairman Wong Siong Nee.