Wan Junaidi: Decision on my GE15 candidacy rests on PBB

KUCHING (Oct 14): Incumbent Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was coy when asked if he would be seeking re-election in the next parliamentary polls.

The caretaker Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) told The Borneo Post yesterday that he would leave it to the good judgement of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), led by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, to decide on the matter.

“PBB is the decision maker. So it does not matter if I like it or not or, if I would be disappointed or not. I am a party man,” he said.

Nevertheless, Wan Junaidi pointed out that it was indeed proper to issue a special ‘Thank You’ press statement to express his gratitude to both the state and federal governments at this juncture, following the dissolution of Parliament to pave way for the 15th general election (GE15).

The six-term parliament also said it was his first time coming out with a press statement of such nature.

“The Prime Minister Datuk Patinggi Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10. Technically, my roles as (federal) minister and Santubong MP for four terms, or since 2004, have ended,” he said in the statement, in which he thanked Ismail Sabri, his colleagues in the federal cabinet and PBB as well as the team members in the Law Affairs Division for helping him realise that had been entrusted to him.

He also thanked Abang Johari for supporting and trusting him as a representative of PBB serving at federal level.

Wan Junaidi has served for 13 months as the minister in charge of law and Parliament, yet he was instrumental in the process of amending the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) and enacting the Anti-Hopping Law (AHL) as well as the Undi18 – the law allowing those aged 18 to 20 to vote.

Apart from these, he was a part of the special task force to probe allegations made by former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas via a book, investigate the controversial circumstances surrounding the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, and played a significant role in making Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak as a federal technical department and listing tourism in the Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution.

In his statement, Wan Junaidi also took the opportunity to thank the Santubong constituents who had rallied behind him since 2004.

“Because of their immense support throughout the years, the majority votes for me have increased in each and every parliamentary polls in Santubong.”

Prior to 2004, Wan Junaidi, 77, who is an ordinary supreme council member of PBB, was Batang Lupar MP.