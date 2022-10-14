Wan Junaidi: Scam response centre to ensure swift action against cybercrooks

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): The setting up of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) will enable swift and integrated action to be taken to stop the outflow of funds, as well as against scammers and cybercriminals.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the formation of NSRC was announced during the tabling of Budget 2023 as one of the initiatives to tackle cyber fraud cases more effectively and collectively.

He said NSRC is a local response centre that consolidates resources and expertise from the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), banking institutions and telecommunications services companies to receive reports from cyber fraud victims.

“To enable the NSRC to take effective action especially to stop the outflow and disposal of their money, the victims can directly contact their bank’s dedicated line for cyber fraud incidents, which is operational 24 hours or the NSRC 997 line that is operational daily from 8 am to 8 pm, including public holidays,” he said in a statement here today.

The minister also said such an immediate action by the victim to contact the bank or NSRC was important to enable action to block the withdrawal of the victim’s money by the banking system.

Wan Junaidi said to facilitate enforcement action, victims are required to give detailed information regarding the cyber fraud incident when contacting the bank or NSRC, especially the transaction information leading to victims being cheated like account numbers and the name of the scammer’s bank and the amount involved.

He also reminded the public to constantly be careful when contacted by individuals claiming to be from enforcement agencies or from suspicious services.

“The NSRC, related agencies under the NSRC or banks will never contact the public and ask for personal banking information like PIN numbers, TAC, OTP or passwords.

“The public is advised to make appropriate checks if contacted by the party requesting such information,” he added.

The NFCC can be contacted at 03-88613830, PDRM at 03-26101222 and BNM at 1-300-88-5465 for further information regarding the NSRC. — Bernama