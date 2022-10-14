Warisan announces first GE15 candidate

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Parti Warisan has made its first candidate announcement for the 15th general election, naming Datuk Adnan Puteh for the Sipitang federal constituency.

Warisan president Datuk Shafie Apdal confirmed that the Sipitang Warisan treasurer would contest the spot.

“He is a senior lawyer. It was not easy to convince him to contest. I told him I needed a strong voice in Parliament to fight for our Sabah’s rights,” said Shafie when attending a Warisan event in the west coast district here today.

The incumbent in Sipitang was Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa, a former deputy finance minister who had won the seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket before subsequently defecting to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia after GE14.

Yamani, a first-term MP, won with a majority of 852 votes in the 2018 general election

It is unclear whether Yamani, the son of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, will defend the seat.

Parliament was dissolved on Monday and the Election Commission has set October 20 to announce the key dates for GE15. — Malay Mail