147 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): Sabah recorded 147 new Covid-19 cases on October 15, with 8.97 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,639 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Sabah recorded 147 new infections, a decrease of 18 cases compared to yesterday’s figure.

“This decrease is due to the lower number of test samples which were 1,639 compared to 2,151 on the previous day, but with a higher positivity rate of 8.97 per cent,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Four districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 40 infections, Tawau 20, Lahad Datu 12 and Kota Marudu 10.

Meanwhile, Kalabakan, Pitas, Semporna, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod recorded zero case.

A total of 143 from the 147 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, and one case each in Categories 3 and 4.

There were two cases in Category 5.