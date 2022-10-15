Anwar’s former aide to challenge Dr Mahathir for Langkawi seat

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, Ezam Mohd Nor, will be challenging Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the Langkawi parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Pertubuhan Perubahan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerak) secretary-general Syed Putra Syed Isa told online news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that its chairman has agreed with the group’s decision to contest against the former prime minister.

“He will be contesting as an independent candidate or under any party that is willing to let him contest under their ticket,” he said.

He added that Ezam will officially announce this decision tomorrow when Gerak launches its GE15 volunteer election machinery.

Syed Putra said Gerak’s Kedah election machinery will make immediate preparations for Ezam’s campaign.

Ezam confirmed with FMT that he will be contesting for the Langkawi seat.

Dr Mahathir is the incumbent Langkawi MP after winning the seat under Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s ticket in 2018 by a majority of almost 8,900 votes.

Dr Mahahtir left Bersatu in early 2020 and is now the chairman of Pejuang.

Ezam previously said he would challenge PKR vice-president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for the Sungai Tua state seat if the latter is defending his seat. — Malay Mail