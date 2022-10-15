Aspiring candidate wants to give back to Lubok Antu community

KUCHING (Oct 15): Jamba Jamal, who aspires to become the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lubok Antu, vows to continue his series of visits to the longhouses in the constituency until the Premier of Sarawak announces the whole list of Sarawak candidates for the 15th general election (GE15).

The 56-year-old bank officer, who hails from Rumah Weslley Bakak at Nanga Stamang, Engkari in Lubok Antu, wants to give back not only to his own longhouse, but also to the whole Lubok Antu community.

“My slogan is ‘From Rakyat (People), Work For Rakyat’. I believe nothing beats personal experience when it comes to providing what the locals need and want from their elected representative.

“Other than that, each of us has a role to play in contributing to a better future development of our people, in identifying change and opportunities for improvements, collaborating with everyone in the community for greater understanding, and also with the government of the day to empower and engage our ‘rakyat’ to go the extra mile,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Adding on, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Pujut branch deputy chairman said during his series of visits over the past few months, he had experienced and heard for himself the things that the grassroots really needed from their elected representative.

“One of their concerns is the poor condition of the roads.

“During our ‘Lawatan Mesra Rakyat’ (People-Friendly Visits), travelling off-road was the most challenging for us.

“Sometimes our vehicles got stranded in the mud; at times, we had to endure slippery road conditions and our journey took several hours to reach certain longhouses, especially those located in the remote pockets.

“I could identify the need for better and more proper roads, the need for basic necessities such as electricity and clean water supply, the need for phone and Internet connectivity – all some of the most important necessities for our local communities to transform for the better.

“These are the most important areas that we need to improve and focus on for the benefit of our local people, should I be in the government,” he said, believing that all the mentioned infrastructure and facilities could enhance the people’s socio-economic development and create more opportunities for them, especially though good access to the Internet.

“For example, we can promote eco-tourism for each longhouse.

“With proper road access, the local community can travel easily to sell their products at the local markets and can be actively involved in larger-scale agriculture activities.”

Jamba also highlighted the need to emphasise more on local welfare, specifically for underprivileged people, single mothers, widows, and senior citizens.

In relation to this, he spoke about cases of some local people facing problems in obtaining identification cards because of late registration of births, which resulted in them not being able to get jobs and gain proper education.

“There are lots of things that need to be done – the list goes on, but these are the most important issues that I would want to solve should I be given the opportunity to represent GPS.”

Asked if he would still go for Lubok Antu if not picked by GPS to contest in GE15, Jamba said he would continue to give full support to any candidate selected by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman.

“It never crossed my mind to become an opposition because I believe GPS is the only hope, and the only party that can help and fight for Sarawak and our community,” he said.