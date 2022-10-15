Bandau assemblyman quits Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on Saturday confirmed that Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda has quit Bersatu.

However, he said it was expected.

“True & expected. He wanted to stand as MP in Kota Marudu against incumbent Max Ongkili. That’s all (sic)” replied Masidi in a WhatsApp message when asked about the issue.

A photo of Wetrom with his supporters doing the W sign, has been circulating on the social media on Saturday afternoon, with many saying that he is joining Parti Warisan (Warisan).

The W sign is a Warisan sign used by its supporters.

The Borneo Post has been trying to contact Wetrom but his mobile number was unreachable.

Meanwhile, Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal when asked about the issue during his visit in Limbahau Papar, declined to comment at the moment.

“Wait first… when the right time comes, I will say something,” he said.

In the last Sabah snap polls, Wetrom won the newly introduced Bandau seat with 5,863 votes (3,363 majority) under the Perikatan Nasional logo.

He was appointed as the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister after GRS formed the new state government.