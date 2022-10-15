Batu Kitang rep: Continue to strive for unity in diversity

KUCHING (Oct 15): Sarawakians must continue to strive for unity in diversity which they have succeeded in proving to the world, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

The Padawan Municipal Council chairman asserted that unity in diversity is the key to success which puts Sarawak on par with other states across the country.

“Sarawak is home to various races, religions, languages ​​and cultures. The spirit of unity and cooperation in practice allows us to live in peace and prosperity.

“In facing any situation, be it political or economic challenges, we must always be united and join forces to ensure that Sarawak continues to enjoy peace and prosperity,” he said at the Indian Association Kuching’s (IAK) Deepavali Charity 2022 at Dewan IAK, Rock Road here today.

Lo lauded the IAK for organising the charity event in conjunction with the forthcoming Festival of Lights, which falls on Oct 24 this year. He hoped that such practice of charity is done not only during the festive season but on a daily basis.

“This is because the practice of giving charity or helping each other can strengthen our friendship,” he asserted.

Lo said that Deepavali or the Festival of Lights is a symbol of success of the elements of good against evil or darkness.

He was pleased to note that Malaysians do not miss out on celebrating this festival, which usually falls in the seventh month of the Hindu calendar; which is between October and November.

“What is special about us in Malaysia and particularly in Sarawak, is that Deepavali is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ even though the Indians in Sarawak are a minority race.

“Let’s celebrate the festival in its true sense by spreading joy and enlightening the world of others. Happy Deepavali 2022,” he said ending the speech.