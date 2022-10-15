BN needs to be dominant in Putrajaya to facilitate implementation of important decisions, says PM Ismail Sabri

BERA (Oct 15): Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to win big in the 15th General Election (GE15) to be dominant in Putrajaya so that important decisions can be implemented easily, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said BN’s victory, coupled with the cooperation of allied parties from Sabah and Sarawak, would also end the feeling of “instability” and the need to rely on other parties.

“Now, although I am the Prime Minister, BN only has 42 seats in the government, not many… True, that the oppositions support me as Prime Minister, but we (BN) do not feel strong. It always makes us feel unstable.

“The opposition has signed a memorandum of understanding, but if they don’t support us in Parliament during the voting, we can’t win. We are hoping for their votes. So the best thing is not to rely on others, but ourselves to decide the country’s direction,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said this when opening the Bera Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings at the Bera District Council Convention Hall here today. — Bernama