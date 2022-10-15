Bomba warns Kuala Binyo residents to be on flood alert

SIBU (Oct 15): Residents of Kuala Binyo in the Sebauh District have been advised to be on alert after the water levels in rivers in the area hit the danger level.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said they had taken all the necessary steps to deal with any possibilities.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with the school management and community leaders, and will spring into action should the water level deteriorate,” he said in a statement.

As at 11.30am, information obtained from ihydro.gov.my recorded three areas where the water level exceeded the danger level.

The three areas are Long Teru and Marudi in Miri and Kuala Binyo in Bintulu.

“The water level in Kuala Tutong Miri was also recorded to be at a warning level, said Wan Kamarudin.

He said based on the latest information received today, the water level in the river was still quite high.

“The Bintulu Bomba will inform from time to time about the current development of the water level in Bintulu and Sebauh, especially in the Kuala Binyo area which is indeed in the low lying area,” he said.