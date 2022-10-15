Centre in Sibu teaches life skills to young adults with special needs

SIBU (Oct 15): Ian Mathias Kong Ze Yang, 19, said he learned to be more confident in performing tasks after receiving training at the Sheltered Workshop and Vocational Training for Young Adults with special needs.

He said since he worked at the centre in December 2021, he learned to vacuum, mop the floor, wipe windows, iron bed sheets, make beds, organise books and recycle materials.

He also said that teachers also helped him to apply the skills that he learned, especially gaming skills.

“I create a backlog list of games to play. At the workplace, I can use the same way to list and organise things to do.

“I look forward to learning how to book a hostel using the computer and some other computer skills,” he shared at the launching of Sheltered Workshop and Vocational Training for Young Adults with special needs yesterday.

The same goes with 26-year-old Patrick Siaw Wen Shing, who has also worked at the centre since December 2021, saying he managed to help his mother after improving his skills through learning at the centre.

“I like to work here so that I can improve my work skills. At home, I help my mother change bedding, wash dishes and iron clothes. I can do them better because I learn to do them at my workplace.”

He also said he learned to work hard and respect others.

He, however, hoped the centre would provide a place for him to work out as he likes to sweat it out.

Meanwhile, Dato Janet Lau Ung Hie, president of the Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS), in her appreciation speech at the opening ceremony at Agape Centre yesterday morning, expressed gratitude to the managing director of KTS Group, Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong, for his support and contributions.

“On behalf of ACSNS, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong, the managing director of KTS Group of Companies, for contributing this beautiful gigantic building worth about RM13 million,” she said.

According to her, members of this association are committed to preparing special needs children with life skills for their future life as adults.

“When we as the committed members of the association realised that we needed to prepare the children for their adult life, we thought of having a place for them to acquire skills,” she said.

She also stated that their dreams came true when the centre could accommodate hundreds of special needs young adults to be trained with appropriate life skills in a comfortable environment.

A variety of interesting performances were presented during the ceremony, including traditional dances by children from Sibu Community Rehabilitation Organisation, Zumba dance by Young Adults from Sibu Methodist Care Centre, and a collaborated performance by students from the University Technology Of Sarawak (UTS) and Children from Association For Children With Special Needs Sibu.

Also present at the event were Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong, his wife Datin Wendy Lau, chairman of Sibu Community Services Association cum Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong, and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.