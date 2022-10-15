Dr Sim: Health Ministry wants October to be ‘Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera’

MIRI (Oct 15): Ministry of Health (MOH) intends to make the month of October as ‘Bulan Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera’ (BMSS) in effort to strengthen the spirit of a healthy living.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this is in line with the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) to make ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ healthy and prosperous by improving their health and quality of life.

“Various health related activities have been designed to increase literacy, empower and build the efforts of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in cultivating healthy living and environment well-being in order to increase one’s immunity level towards preventing and fighting infections as well as diseases.

“This includes preparing Sarawak for a healthy aging population,” he said when launching the BMSS state level and ‘Miri Car Free Day’ event in conjunction with ANMS Tour Miri at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall today.

Dr Sim’s text of speech was read by Pujut assemblyman and Miri mayor, Adam Yii.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government stated that there are other events conducted throughout the month of October in solidarity with BMSS celebrations such as; World Mental Health Day on October 10, National Sports Day and World Walking Day.

These events he added were aimed to promote a culture of healthy living among the people.

Therefore, he urged people to support the government’s health agenda.

MOH will make every effort to ensure that every member of the community understands the importance of health care while being aware of their responsibility of inculcating the practice of an active lifestyle, in addition to creating a clean and healthy environment.

“I am hoping for the cooperation and support of all parties to ensure that this message can be delivered directly to the people through community leaders, to ensure that the surrounding community is aware of the efforts. This also includes the Malaysian Community Health Agent initiative or MyCHAMPION volunteers.”

At the same time, he encouraged the members of the public, particularly those aged 40 years and above to go for health screening. He said the health screening service is available at all government health clinics, National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) as well as other health screening packages available under Peka B40 scheme and under Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Also present at the launch was Miri health officer Dr P Raviwharmman Packierisamy and Miri City Council (MCC) acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek.