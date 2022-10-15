Farewell, Dad – A life well lived

MY father Edwin Ong Kee Bian passed away on Thursday, Oct 6, 2022 at the Sarawak Heart Centre geriatric ward.

He had died of ‘old age’, which after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 8, 2022, is now an acceptable ‘cause of death’ – Her Majesty too was 96, and they had both come from a forgotten era.

My father had lived a long, eventful, successful and most fulfilling life. Born in 1926 on Feb 22, he had seen the ravages wrought by the Second World War, and the eras spanning the Brooke rule, the British colonial masters and now the new Malayan masters – otherwise known as Malaysia after 1963.

He was there in the early days of the formation of his eldest (and closest) brother the late Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui’s inception of Sarawak’s oldest political party, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in 1959.

In fact, he was interviewed for several segments of the recent television series called ‘Road to Nationhood’ (Sarawak Reclaimed) produced by Rack Focus Films in 2017. He could not have actively taken a role in the multiracial party because he was a civil servant at the time working as the head of the Inland Fisheries of the Department of Agriculture.

Dad’s father Ong Kwan Hin was a much trusted Kapitan Cina (Chinese Headman) of the Hokkien community in Kuching; he had also been custodian of three of the town’s biggest Buddhist/Taoist temples and was the chairman of the Hokkien Association and Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Eldest brother Kee Hui had followed in his father’s footsteps, and Dad in turn had followed brothers Kee Hui and Kee Chong into the Agriculture Department.

During his lengthy years in the Fisheries Division, Dad had been given the chance to study advanced methods and cultures of fish rearing on a commercial basis, and had gone for seminars and training sessions in Canada, Taiwan, Japan, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and many other places.

He had brought back these new innovations and had single-handedly pioneered the fish pond and fish cage cultures in Sarawak. Those early years saw him visit the many remote interior farms throughout the land where he had even picked up tool, shed his formal attire and had personally helped dig out the many fish ponds and had populated them with species like the tilapia, ‘sepak Siam’, ‘kaloi’ and grass carp.

His successes were happy farmers everywhere!

It was Dad who had in the late 1970s introduced the hybrid pink tilapia – now popularly known as ‘fu kwee hu’ that is so popular at Chinese banquets and feasts. Today, many years later, our local farms have successfully exported them by the container loads to Singapore after rearing them in fish-cage culture.

Dad also set up the Kuching Aquarium next to the old Sarawak Museum, a task entrusted to him by the then-chief minister Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Yakub.

It had its heydays during the 1970s. Today, it is no longer in existence after Dad retired in the 1980s.

My parents were married in October 1949, and Dad had passed away on his 73rd wedding anniversary.

With Mum, he had five children, three boys and two girls. They had all gone away overseas for their further studies; three stayed back or migrated during their later years: to England, Switzerland and Singapore.

Dad was a very strict disciplinarian, but he was a fair man and treated us all alike and without any favouritism. Of course, he would give the two girls extra leniency and bestowed them with much love and affection – but aren’t all fathers like that too?

He would never raise his voice, nor reprimand aloud any of us despite our not infrequent delinquencies and rebellious nature at times, especially while growing up.

Dad was totally and utterly devoted to Mum, and especially after she was afflicted with the dreaded dementia of Alzheimer’s disease from age 71, lasting 14 years (Mum passed in 2014, at age 85).

He was always there by her side, caring and adoring, and ensuring that she had the best palliative care available. They were inseparable throughout their lives together.

Our family was traditionally Buddhist/Taoist due to our birthright and our ancestors were very staunch believers. However at age 59, in 1985, Dad was ‘born again’ and started to devote his life to Christ. He became an Anglican and began his lifelong worship at St Faith’s Church at Kenyalang Park in Kuching after being baptised by Archdeacon Michael Lim.

(At the funeral service on Oct 10, it was Archdeacon Michael’s son Reverend Ivor Lim who had conducted Dad’s funeral requiem service.)

After he became a born-again Christian, Dad was making up for lost time – he became evangelical and his enthusiasm saw him leading the local chapter of Gideons International: being deacon at the church, a cell group leader.

You could see his sworn mission was to ensure that eventually, all his family members within the Ong and the Tan families ‘had to be saved’ and be brought to the Lord – so much so that sometimes, friends and family members had complained to us that he was too aggressive in his fervour and they would try to avoid him socially.

Such was his love for the Lord!

As an example of his persistence and longsuffering, it took him precisely 36 years to successfully convert his last surviving sister, Rosalind Ong Sai Khiok, 89, who had just lived a few doors away and was a most devoted and temple-going Buddhist/Taoist since birth.

Dad had even personally sought the assistance of his mentor, Reverend George Tay of Singapore and his wife Eunice to help him do this. Praise be to the Lord that Rosalind (who’s my godmother), will be confirmed at Tabuan Jaya Anglican Church on Nov 6, 2022 – exactly a month after his death.

Dad had many interests in life: he was a very keen golfer and would have a small circle of friends with whom he’d regularly golf until his eyesight deteriorated to such an intolerable level that he had to stop.

In his younger days, he had also loved to go hunting, mainly for small game.

He was very enthusiastic about fruit trees, plants, vegetables and other flora and in his garden you could still see some of the best avocadoes, mangos, pomelos and of course, papayas and bananas – the two fruits that he consumed on a daily basis.

His love for keeping aquarium fishes also saw the installation of many ponds and aquariums around his house; there is still a big three-footer 25-year-old grandfather of all ‘kaloi’ swimming in his backyard!

As a boy from around age 8 to 16, I could remember having to clean, empty and refill his many aquariums and today, I know all about the species and mating habits of all of them.

Dad had also helped pioneer the now booming home aquatic fish industry, which he started in the 1960s.

He loved to socialise during his down-time (he was otherwise a workaholic and to be truthful, we had to share our family time with him during the years of growing up with his work) and his close friends like Chua Ah Bah and Chan Han Pheng would visit him and they’d chat and talk the night away over coffee.

(Dad was only a social drinker, and he did not smoke nor gamble.)

Together with Mum, Dad loved to travel. Besides travelling for work, he and Mum would go for holidays in the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, most of Europe and indeed, had done both the Holy Land tour and a mini world tour.

He was happiest when he managed to visit Baijiao in Xiamen, China (our Ong ancestral village) together with my brother Edric and my son Dylan and wife Felicia; and granddaughter Lynette Gremli-Ong (from Zurich) in 2012.

I count myself most fortunate and blessed to have been by Dad’s bedside at the moment of his last breath on earth. He had not suffered and had indeed expected the outcome, but no matter what any of us could expect, at the exact time of a most beloved’s passing, one felt a moment of utter loss, knowing that one would never ever in this life on earth see or speak or feel the warmth of his touch ever again.

Such was my feeling. I had tried so very hard to hold back the tears and to console myself that at 96, my father had led a long, fulfilling and extremely satisfying life, but no matter what thought or consolation there was, I had still broken down.

I cried because a great love had expired; I cried because I had lost an important part of my life; most of all, I cried for the man who had fathered me all those years ago, and had taken such good, tender and loving care of me, without expectation of anything in return except my own love.

Dad – may your dear loving soul rise to glory in Christ, our Lord. We’d be sure to meet again someday.

Amen.