Five shoplots destroyed in Tawau fire

TAWAU (Oct 15): Five shoplots were destroyed in a fire at Hap Seng, Jalan Tanjung Batu Tawau here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the 1.50pm fire destroyed a sundry shop, a mini factory, and a mechanic shop, while two shoplots were empty.

Firefighters managed to prevent 10 lorries and a four-wheel-drive vehicle from being destroyed by fire, said the spokesperson.

A distress call was made to the Tawau fire and rescue station at 1.53pm and teams were immediately deployed to the location.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 2.20pm while the operation ended at 4pm.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation.