GE15: Bung Moktar says close to 50-50 seat distribution ratio between GRS, BN in Sabah

Sabah BN Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (centre) with fellow party leaders pose for a group picture during the Kinabatangan Umno branch meeting in Sandakan October 15, 2022. — Bernama photo

SANDAKAN (Oct 15): Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will see a close to 50-50 ratio in the distribution of parliamentary seats for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), says Sabah BN Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today.

He said while the list of candidates for BN and GRS have yet to be finalised, there will be no clash of seats as what happened during the state election in 2020.

“All in total is 25 seats (in Sabah). So, it’s a win-win for us (BN and GRS).

“There will be a lot of new faces (BN candidates)…about 80 per cent,” he told reporters after opening the Kinabatangan Umno Divison delegates meeting here.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said Sabah BN and GRS will announce their candidates simultaneously in Kota Kinabalu soon. — Bernama

