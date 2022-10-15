GE15: Don’t bait with racial issues while vote-fishing, says Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 15): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today urged candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) to avoid raising racial issues while campaigning.

He said doing so was akin to poisoning Sarawak’s multi-racial society.

‘It is a most negative, unsavoury tactic to fish for votes,” he said at a gathering for 58 Kemas teachers from the Betong division at the Spaoh community hall on Saturday.

He said Sarawak is still a bastion of racial unity and harmony in Malaysia.

“It is our hope we can still maintain this status — let us reject any candidate capitalising on such issue just to win votes,” he said.

On the role of Kemas teachers, he said they played a pivotal role in the early education of rural preschoolers.

“We also appreciate them for providing valuable guidance and feedback on issues and problems, including the political situation on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Sabah assemblyman visited a number of areas in his constituency on Friday, among which were the Pamuntang Road to check on soil erosion affecting the road and Tanjung Sebekut to check on its damaged bund.

“I have directed the Drainage and Irrigation Department to remedy the situations,” he said.

He also visited Rh Richard Kadir in Melabu to inspect several projects there, including the longhouse’s ‘Tagang’ fish breeding and environment protection project.

He also urged the longhouse folk conducting the ‘Tagang’ projects to take good care of the fish, saying they had great potential as tourist attractions and as a means of generating income.

Uggah on Friday also presented grants totalling RM100,000 to 10 non-government organisations and associations from Spaoh.

Accompanying Uggah during the visit were political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu and Spaoh district officer Alfred Geling.