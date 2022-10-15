GE15: Federation chief wants higher Budget 2023 allocations for S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak expects the new government to focus on several strategies that would benefit the people.

Its president Dato Richard Wee said while the recently tabled Budget 2023 was no doubt people-oriented, the new government needs to implement it fairly and transparently to ensure the wellbeing of the people and economic prosperity for the country.

He said Budget 2023 contained several strategies that would benefit the people, for example the reduction of two percentage points for individual income tax, as well as subsidies, aids and incentives to alleviate the cost of living of the B40 and to ensure business continuity and economic prosperity.

“Nevertheless, we are of the opinion that there is room for improvement for the new government to look at.

“With an area bigger than the whole Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah are in dire need of better infrastructure to boost the development of the economy,” he said.

He added the allocation of RM5.4 billion and RM6.3 billion for Sarawak and Sabah respectively was “too little” and not reflective of the Borneo states’ equal status as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Therefore, the new government must re-look these allocations again,” he said.

Wee also wants more transparency in how education allocations among the different types of schools and higher learning institutions are to be distributed.

“Although education was given RM55.6 billion which is second highest in Budget 2023, unfortunately, there is no specific indication to distribute the allocation among different types of schools and the higher education institutions.

“There is also no mention of building more or expanding the vernacular schools which leads to questions whether these schools will be given fair and transparent treatment, since multilingual schools have always been a sensitive issue in our country,” he said.