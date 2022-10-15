GE15: First-time election officers excited to experience electoral process

KUCHING (Oct 15): The 15th General Election (GE15) will be an exciting one for five colleagues from the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), as they get to experience polling in a different way due to their appointments as election officers.

One of them, Lulu Law, said she never failed in exercising her constitutional rights by casting her vote in elections.

However, GE15 will be the first for her to experience how the election process is conducted.

“I was approached by my superior a few weeks ago on whether I am keen to be an election and vote-counting clerk in the coming GE15.

“Without a second thought, I just said ‘yes’ as I wanted to see for myself how the election process is carried out as I have never experienced it before,” said Lulu, who is with Recoda’s Communications Department.

Lulu’s colleague, Shusheel Kaur, said she would have to cast her GE15 vote early by being a postal voter due to her appointment as election officer.

“That is because on polling day, we have to be on duty starting from 6.30am until all the votes are duly counted. Despite having to wake up at 5am on polling day, I don’t mind as I’m carrying out a noble duty in supervising the electoral process,” she said.

Shusheel added they were briefed comprehensively by the Election Commission last week on their roles and what they needed to do.

Equally excited is Natasha Hezner, who is looking forward to taking part in GE15 as an election worker.

“I never thought I would be selected to be part of the team involved (in the electoral process). I am very excited as this is an experience too good to be missed,” she said.

As for Aloysius Candius, he views this as an opportunity to learn more about the democracy process in the country.

“This is of course the first time I get to be involved (in election) as an election officer.

“I believe it will open up my perspective on the election process as all this while, I have only observed how it is conducted. But this time, I am a part of it and I get to know the whole process thoroughly by being both a voter and officer,” he said.

Meanwhile, their superior Calvin Yeo said being an election agent is not a new experience for him.

“However, this round I will be the head of a polling station where I will oversee the whole election process from vote casting to vote counting,” said Yeo, who used to be an executive secretary for SUPP Youth Central.

A briefing for election officers in the Bandar Kuching constituency was held earlier this week at the MBKS Community Hall and these five colleagues will be stationed at SJK(C) Chung Hua Pending.

Parliament was dissolved last week to pave way for GE15 and the Election Commission is convening a meeting this coming Thursday to determine the dates for nomination and polling.